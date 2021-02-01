45% spike in bike volumes drives TVS Motor two-wheeler sales up 34% in Jan

reported a 34 per cent growth in two-wheeler sales to 294,596 units in January 2021 from 220,439 units in January 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 26 per cent registering 205,216 units in January 2021 as against 163,007 units in January 2020.

Motorcycle sales grew 45 per cent to 136,790 units in January 2021, from 94,367 units in January 2020. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 36 per cent registering 98,319 units in January 2021 as against 72,383 units in January 2020.

Company sales grew by 31 per cent registering 307,149 units in January 2021 as against 234,920 units in the month of January 2020.

The company's total exports were up 43 per cent at 100,926 units in January 2021, from 70,784 units in January 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 56% with 89,380 units in January 2021 as against 57,432 units in January 2020, despite scarcity in availability of containers. The demand in export market continues to be robust.

Three-wheeler sales dropped to 12,553 units in January 2021 as against 14,481 units in January 2020.