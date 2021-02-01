45% spike in bike volumes drives TVS Motor two-wheeler sales up 34% in Jan

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor gains 5%, hits over 8-month high ahead of September sales data
TVS Motor's two wheeler sales rise by 4% to 313,332 units in September
TVS Motor sales grow 24% in October 2020, two-wheeler sales up by 19% YoY
TVS Motor's two-wheeler sales up by 20% in December; exports up 28%
TVS domestic two-wheeler sales drop slightly, larger fall in three-wheelers
-
TVS Motor reported a 34 per cent growth in two-wheeler sales to 294,596 units in January 2021 from 220,439 units in January 2020.
Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 26 per cent registering 205,216 units in January 2021 as against 163,007 units in January 2020.
Motorcycle sales grew 45 per cent to 136,790 units in January 2021, from 94,367 units in January 2020. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 36 per cent registering 98,319 units in January 2021 as against 72,383 units in January 2020.
TVS Motor Company sales grew by 31 per cent registering 307,149 units in January 2021 as against 234,920 units in the month of January 2020.
The company's total exports were up 43 per cent at 100,926 units in January 2021, from 70,784 units in January 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 56% with 89,380 units in January 2021 as against 57,432 units in January 2020, despite scarcity in availability of containers. The demand in export market continues to be robust.
Three-wheeler sales dropped to 12,553 units in January 2021 as against 14,481 units in January 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU