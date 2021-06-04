50 listed companies 'missing' after raising money, exchange chases them

A number of listed companies are not to be found on their registered address. The stock exchange has also been unable to contact them through other means.

These 50 companies had been suspended for violations for more than six months. The BSE had reached out to them with show cause notices in December 2020. “As part of the process...(the companies were issued notices)...at their last known address as per exchange as well as MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) records...the said notices could not be delivered through courier/email at their registered office ...