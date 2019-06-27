5G auction: Reliance Jio joins industry chorus for low spectrum pricing

With the 5G spectrum auction nearing, Reliance Jio has joined the incumbent telecom operators to demand lower reserve prices, and that more quantum of airwaves be made available to them. Telcos feel that before fixing spectrum prices, one needs to consider its revenue potential.

Customer revenues, they say, have remained stagnant despite more data being on offer at affordable prices. Speaking at the 5G India 2019 conference, VL Shankar, senior vice-president, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said the price points of the licensing of 5G spectrum had to be brought down. "We need large bandwidths ...