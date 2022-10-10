JUST IN
5G-enabled device shipments speed up: Here're top brands in India

Currently only 8-9 per cent of all smartphones in India are 5G enabled but adoption is increasing fast

5G | telecom services | 5G service in India

Aneesh Phadnis 

5G service began in the country from October 1. While Airtel 5G service are available in eight cities, Reliance Jio is carrying out a beta trial in four cities. Currently only 8-9 per cent of all smartphones in India are 5G enabled but adoption is increasing fast. Around 30 per cent of all smartphones shipped between April-August were 5G enabled.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 00:35 IST

