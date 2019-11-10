5G gambit: Cisco focuses on telecom segment, sees big opportunity in India

Rapid digitisation is opening up new opportunities for every player, irrespective of the industry they are in. Some are thinking in terms of how it can help them drive competitive advantage; some are exploring new revenue streams; others are looking at ways it can help them step into newer markets.

As the buzz around 5G technology intensifies, Cisco, maker of networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products, sees a big opportunity in India. For the company, 5G translates into quicker digitisation and more business through enterprise ...