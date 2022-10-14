5G has limitation, won't replace fixed-line broadband: Excitel CEO Raina

Low prices, unlimited data packages, and reliable service will ensure that fixed-line internet continues to dominate the home usage market despite the introduction of 5G, said Vivek Raina, chief executive officer and co-founder of Excitel. The company provides fixed-line internet service in more than 30 cities. He told Subhayan Chakraborty that Wi-Fi devices are replacing cable TV in households, and bundling content with data is the way forward.