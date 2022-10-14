JUST IN
5G has limitation, won't replace fixed-line broadband: Excitel CEO Raina
Despite recessionary trends… we're talking about 7% growth: Hiranandani
No more interested in plain vanilla solar or wind: Hero Future Energies CEO
Luxury hotel rates in India lag other markets, says Accor's Mark Willis
We are open to innovative relationships that come our way: Madison CMD
Only our India hub has SAP's full product portfolio: SAP Labs India MD
Massive growth in reels in past two years, says Meta's Ajit Mohan
We have sold 50% of Mumbai inventory: Puravankara CEO Abhishek Kapoor
There's a sea change in public sector cloud in India: AWS' Rahul Sharma
We've moved away from being a founder-run company: BharatPe's Suhail Sameer
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
HDFC Bank Q2: Net profit could rise up to 21% YoY, NIM may expand
Business Standard

5G has limitation, won't replace fixed-line broadband: Excitel CEO Raina

Wireless internet technology doesn't support unlimited data usage, says leader of fixed line broad company

Topics
5G | OTT | Department of Telecommunications

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

5g

Low prices, unlimited data packages, and reliable service will ensure that fixed-line internet continues to dominate the home usage market despite the introduction of 5G, said Vivek Raina, chief executive officer and co-founder of Excitel. The company provides fixed-line internet service in more than 30 cities. He told Subhayan Chakraborty that Wi-Fi devices are replacing cable TV in households, and bundling content with data is the way forward.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 11:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.