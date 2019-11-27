7-Eleven tweaks convenience store format for India roll-out next year

The city of Mumbai will see the roll-out of the first of the global 7-Eleven stores in February-March next year, but the format will be different from a conventional convenience store that stocks everyday items and is open round-the-clock for contingency buying.

The 7-Eleven that Future Retail, which is the master franchisee of the brand in India, is putting together will be mainly “eating joints”, providing “hygienic food" for consumers in high-traffic areas such as offices, business parks, and colleges. “Typically, you find people eating out ...