70% firms expect degrowth amid coronavirus outbreak, says survey

Indivjal Dhasmana 

73 per cent of the firms said they would resort to job cuts

A survey conducted by Ficci and Dhruva Advisors showed that as many as 70 per cent of the firms said there would be reduction in sales in 2020-21 due to Covid-19, while 73 per cent said they would resort to job cuts.

The survey, which covered 380 firms across sectors, portrayed that most of the respondents want tax relief, demand creation and ease of compliance from the government.


First Published: Tue, April 21 2020. 21:53 IST

