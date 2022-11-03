JUST IN
65% Indian firms now employing gig workers amid tech talent crunch: Report
Cognizant cuts revenue forecast, flags attrition impact on business
GIC, ESR Group set up $600 mn India JV to buy industrial, logistics assets
AG&P Pratham signs MoU with Karnataka govt to develop city gas distribution
Cognizant closes Q3 with $4.7 billion revenue, 2.4 per cent growth
EV start-up MoEVing raises $2.5 mn from JSW Ventures for e-mobility biz
KFC and Pizza Hut witnessed double digit system sales growth in India
JSW Steel eyes 50 MT capacity by 2030 via greenfield, brownfield options
AirAsia India-Air India Express merger likely by 2023-end: Air India
Within a month, Bharti Airtel crosses 1-million 5G subscribers mark
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani Wilmar's profit plunges on back of cost rise, soft rural demand
Business Standard

8i Ventures announces first close of second investment fund worth $50 mn

Early-stage venture capital company says fintech 'single largest opportunity in India'

Topics
fintech companies | Venture Capital | Fintech sector

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

hybrid funds
8i Ventures Fund II had seed rounds with $1.5 million to $2 million cheques and it expects to back companies with investments of up to $10 million across subsequent rounds

8i Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund for fintech and commerce, announced on Thursday the first close of its second $50-million fund.

The firm raised $25 million in its first close, 50 per cent of its targeted assets under management, largely from family offices of the Salgaocars and Kothari (DSP) who have also invested in 8i Venture’s first fund. The second fund was launched in December last year.

8i Ventures Fund II had seed rounds with $1.5 million to $2 million cheques and it expects to back companies with investments of up to $10 million across subsequent rounds, the company said in a statement.

“We believe fintech is the single largest venture opportunity in India. Every single friction point in India’s financial economy is a potential billion-dollar start-up opportunity. Our key insight when we launched Fund I was that consumer payments and commerce is a trillion-dollar opportunity,” said Vikram Chachra, founding partner, 8i Ventures.

“Since then, digital payments have swelled from $200 billion a year to $720 billion now. With Fund II, we have an added focus on B2B fintech and commerce - which we believe to be the next trillion-dollar market in India,” he said.

In April this year, the firm partly exited from a seed investment in its portfolio company M2P Solutions Pvt Ltd (M2P) with a 36x multiple over 2 years.

“At 8i, we wrote the first cheque into several outliers that at inception, were unobvious winners. That’s because we partnered with founders targeting under-served categories, ignored by incumbents/industry players. Collectively, our Fund I portfolio winners already process $18 billion of payments annually, while generating $100 million in gross profits, between them.” said Vishwanath V, general partner, 8i Ventures.

“For Fund II, we will follow the same thesis, but with a larger ownership across our investments. We are seeding companies with $1.5 million - $2 million cheques, going up to $10 million across subsequent rounds,” he added.

The firm said its first fund is up 270 per cent with a 100 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) in three years, driven by early-stage investments in companies like Slice, M2P and Blue Tokai. It has returned 27 per cent of its capital back to investors.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on fintech companies

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 13:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.