95% Indian firms to continue with remote work for next two years: Survey

Around 95 per cent of Indian are planning to stick with remote work for the next two years at least, said a survey by ManageEngine, the IT management division of

The survey found that 89 per cent of respondents believe implementing a work-from-home policy has led to an increase in security challenges faced by their organisation. The risk posed by shadow IT is especially high, as 89 per cent of have no control over the software that employees purchase and install on their devices.

At least 97 per cent of the have increased their reliance on cloud solutions due to the (Covid-19) pandemic, in addition to a rapid rise in the utilisation of business analytics and artificial intelligence over the last two years, the survey found.

According to the study, businesses are largely turning to a data-driven approach post-Covid outbreak. "Companies want more from cloud offerings, specifically improved performance, reliability, and security. The use of business analytics has grown over the last two years. Almost 97 per cent of respondents agreed that the use of business analytics had increased during the aforesaid period. The main reasons cited for this are improved decision-making and profitability,'' the study said.

On the other hand, around 91 per cent of the companies have shown increased confidence in artificial intelligence. The soaring confidence can be explained by a high number of firms (89 per cent) reporting better results due to AI.

The study revealed that respondents trusted the tech leadership team to lead their company in the future. This is reinforced by 86 per cent of respondents, who believe that IT leaders are better equipped and qualified to assume the chief executive officer's mantle, compared to those occupying roles in other departments like sales, marketing, and finance.

"The report shows that IT remains a critical business enabler, especially in times like the present. Companies are realising that dynamic, quick data-driven decision-making is key to build differentiation and deliver a great customer experience, which increases their reliance on AI and deep analytics," said Rajesh Ganesan, vice president, Products, at ManageEngine. ManageEngine, the IoT vertical of Zoho Corporation, has grown by 35 per cent in the last one year, while cloud platform and applications (under Zoho) posted a growth of around 50 per cent.