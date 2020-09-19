A brief history of Indian companies' tryst with class action suits

Reports have emerged of two American law firms — The Rosen Law Firm and Schall Law Firm — initiating class action suits against HDFC Bank, over alleged improprieties in its vehicle lending business, which affected investors once it was brought to light. The bank’s securities fell almost three per cent as a result.

HDFC Bank isn’t the only listed Indian company to face a class action suit, where claims of multiple people are aggregated into one case. Companies in sectors ranging from information technology to pharmaceuticals have all been dragged to ...