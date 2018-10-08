A few jute firms are spinning a modern yarn, but shortages may be a hurdle

The over a century-and-a-half-old jute mill industry in the country is sharply divided in two groups.

About half a dozen composite jute factories have seen their profits soar by risking investment in new-age value-added products (VAP), which require the installation of modern machinery, and bringing about major changes in work culture in a highly unionised industry environment. A textile ministry note says around 90 per cent of the industry's annual production -- ranging from 1.15 million tonnes (mt) to 1.25 mt -- in recent years is domestically consumed as packaging material. ...