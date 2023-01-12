JUST IN
Tax structure for hybrids should be at par with gasoline: Toyota India exec
Infosys Q3 result: IT major's revenue grows 20% YoY to Rs 38,318 cr
Alibaba Group sells Paytm stake worth $125 million through block deal
OTPC inks pact to develop 250 MW battery energy storage system in Assam
G.O.A.T Brands acquires lifestyle firm Chumbak for undisclosed amount
TCS announces 100% variable pay for 70% of its employees for third quarter
CCI's 10 antitrust directives on Android that have spooked Google
India's physical rehab market likely to touch $35 billion by FY2028
Global PC demand down amid recession fears, steepest decline since mid-90s
Amazon gets Pune labour commissioner notice after complaint about layoffs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CCI's 10 antitrust directives on Android that have spooked Google
icon-arrow-left
Infosys Q3 results: Revenue up 20% YoY, FY23 guidance revised upward
Business Standard

A matter of governance: When independent directors call it quits midway

Most independent directors who quit do not explain why they are leaving before the end of their terms

Topics
BS Number Wise | Companies | senior-level executives

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

company, board, management, policy, marketing, plans, growth, diversity, gender
Representative Image

On December 12, power trading company PTC India made an exchange announcement about the resignation of four independent directors. The executives' letters flagged governance issues, though the New Delhi-based company denied lapses.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Number Wise

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 16:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.