A Neu Day, says Tata Sons chief Chandra as group finally launches super app

groups has finally launched its much awaited super app, TataNeu, the youngest member of the Family as stated by chairman Sons.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons said that the aim of the platform is to make of the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. “The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

The TataNeu app according to Google Playstore has already been downloaded over 500,000 times.

Tata Digital, the digital arm of the has been working on launching this app for months. “Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata,” said Chandrasekaran.

He also posted that as the Tata Neu app goes live today, “…it makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join.”