Facebook to acquire 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms via Jaadhu Holdings
Business Standard

A quarter of Genpact staff will continue to work from home, says CEO

This will mark a shift in an industry that is widely thought of as being used to working from a fixed workplace.

Genpact | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Genpact, one of the largest business process management companies in the world, expects a quarter of its workforce to continue working from home even after the pandemic is over, marking a shift in an industry that is widely thought of as being used to working from a fixed workplace.

Chief Executive Officer Tiger Tyagarajan said: "In general, clients have been surprised and we have been surprised ourselves at the service level performance for almost 60 per cent… it is better than when they were working from office. Longer term, I expect about 25 per cent of work to be done from ...

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 22:58 IST

