A successful reincarnation: Can Bajaj Auto do a MINI with the Chetak?

What’s common among the Polaroid, the MINI, the Volkswagen Beetle and the Vespa? These are all brands that enjoyed haloed status before slipping up and were revived in the nick of time.

While some like the MINI owned by the BMW Group have been successfully reincarnated, others such as the Vespa have only been chugging along; some like the Beetle saw its iconic status get diluted before retiring forever in 2019. On October 16, Chetak, the popular scooter brand of the pre-liberalisation era from the Bajaj Auto stable, leapt out of the sepia-tinted picture frames in a new, premium ...