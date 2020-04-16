A year on, lenders, employees still waiting for dues from Jet Airways

rivals have taken its aircraft and routes, but employees and creditors continue to wait for their dues one year after the airline's closure.

The airline operated its last flight between Amritsar-Mumbai on April 17 last year as lenders turned down its demand for an emergency funding. The Naresh Goyal-founded airline, among the first private carriers to take to the skies in 1993, collapsed under a mountain of debt and a cash crunch. It is under insolvency since last June with admitted claims to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore. Now, the Covid-19 crisis has dashed it's revival prospects.

Before the nationwide lockdown, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) granted an additional three months to the airline's resolution professional to find a suitor on the grounds that lenders would get better value for their assets if these were sold via a formal resolution plan, instead of the liquidation route.

Till last month, the Russian Development Fund and Prudent ARC were in the fray to revive the airline, but did not submit a concrete plan.

“In view of the order passed by the NCLAT in suo moto appeal, the period during which there is a lockdown will be excluded while calculating the period of resolution process,”, said Ashish Pyasi Associate Partner Dhir and Dhir Associates.

“By giving extension, the NCLT gave additional life to the process so that viable resolution plan can be explored. It is pertinent to note that the nature of assets is such that in liquidation these assets may not fetch the same value and may become obsolete. Therefore, for maximisation of asset value it is important that some viable resolution plan is explored,' Pyasi added.

However, bankers believe given the current situation, a revival for Jet looks very difficult.

"Overall aviation industry is in a crisis and airlines have cash flow problem. Expecting a company to submit a revival plan for looks out of question. Even realising good value from liquidation would be difficult as globally airlines are grounding planes," said a bank executive.

has 12 aircraft including three fully owned Boeing 737s, six Boeing 777s and three Airbus A330s including one leased to Air Serbia. In January it decided to sell one of its Boeing 777 aircraft to KLM to settle pending aircraft loan and meet insolvency process costs in the Netherlands but the deal is yet to fructify.

While several pilots, engineers and cabin crew have found jobs in other airlines in India and abroad, about 4000 employees are still on the rolls of Jet Airways.

"It has been difficult for employees to sustain without a regular income. Many have sold their ornaments or broken their fixed deposits to run household. Some have even gone to the native places," said Nidhi Chaphekar, Jet's cabin manager turned motivational speaker. Chaphekar and a few of her colleagues are still optimistic about Jet's revival. “The Jet brand is still alive. The aircraft have been preserved. All we are hoping is that government support revival and pay us at least one month salary," she added.

“I have exhausted all my savings and my sister is helping me pay my home loan EMIs. In the absence of regular income I have been forced to put up my house in Mumbai for sale and move to Orissa with my children," said Geetanjalee Parelkar, a Boeing 777 pilot in the airline.

As of March 2020, more than 20,000 claims have been made totaling to over Rs 37,000 crore. The workmen and employees have claimed more than Rs 1,400 crore and financial creditors have claimed over Rs 11,000 crore from the defunct airline company.