A young entrepreneur who wants to break 'silence' around feminine hygiene

Gauri Singhal, the young founder of Delhi-based personal care startup Visionaari LLP has set out a vision, and that is to launch a one-stop-solutions brand for feminine hygiene and wellness in the country. Singhal, an alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College and London Business School, started this journey in 2017 when she launched Visionaari with the aim to take personal need solutions to every woman.

The company has already launched FLOH, a home-grown tampon brand, and it recently added Crampfree period pain relief patches to the product portfolio. Over the next few months, the company is ...