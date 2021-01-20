AAI lines up concessions to attract aircraft repair firms to its airports

-
Government-owned Airport Authority of India (AAI) plans to abolish royalty and offer steep discounts in lease rent to encourage maintenance repair and overhaul units (MRO) to set up facilities at its airports.
Around 85 per cent of $1.4 billion worth maintenance work of Indian airlines is carried out overseas and the government hopes that policy sweeteners will attract investments in the sector, generate employment and reduce import dependence.
Last year, the Centre cut the good and service tax rate on aircraft repair and maintenance work from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, and to further incentivise the industry it will lease out land at airports at discounted rates to repair units. Airports such as Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad (Begumpet), Juhu, Kolkata, Tirupati among others
have been identified. AAI has land parcels in Delhi which are also being considered.
Airports in India charge a minimum 13 per cent royalty on MRO firms annual revenue reducing their profit margin.
The civil aviation ministry has in principle approved the MRO policy and it is awaiting AAI board approval.
“We are working on a policy to attract MRO investments in India. We have already issued expressions of interest for setting up of flying training schools at six airports. We are creating an enabling policy environment for both MROs and training schools which will lower costs for trainee pilots and airlines and reduce foreign exchange outgo,” a
senior AAI official said.
Air India Engineering Services Limited, Air Works and GMR Aero Technic provide routine and major maintenance services to airlines. Indamer Aviation which focuses on servicing private and non scheduled operators has set up a MRO in Nagpur to cater to airlines.
“Around 40-45 per cent of maintenance work by value is on engines.Except Air India no one has the capability to do carry out major engine overhaul work in India. Component overhaul work too is largely outsourced. We would need to forge partnerships with original equipment manufacturers if we have to scale up our MRO industry. Tax concessions will help the sector but what is also needed is a stamp of approval from manufacturers,” said an MRO industry veteran.
Others are hopeful. “The policy will bring in new investors and makethe MRO sector in India competitive,” said Rajeev Gupta, chief executive officer of Indamer Aviation.
“The proposed benefits should be extended to existing MROs situated on AAI airports and not restricted to new ones only. We are discussing this request with the civil aviation ministry,” said Pulak Sen, secretary general of MRO Association of India.
Last May while announcing post Covid-19 financial stimulus finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said India will become a hub for MROs following tax concessions and other policy initiatives. Major engine manufacturers in the world would set up engine repair facilities in the coming year and convergence between civil aviation and defence sector will be established to create economies of scale, she had said.
