AAI to exit JV airports soon, process to start with Bengaluru, Hyderabad

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon start exiting joint venture (JV) airports in Delhi, Mumbai Hyderabad and Bengaluru after the government decided to divest its stake in them, Times of India reported Wednesday.
State-owned AAI has a 26 per cent stake each in Delhi and Mumbai airports and 13 per cent each in Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports.
According to reports the aviation ministry has already moved a Cabinet note seeking an approval to divest AAI’s stake.
According to the Times of India, the process will start with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.
