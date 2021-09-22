JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

ASCI launches 'Advertising Advice' for brands to check code violation
Business Standard

AAI to exit JV airports soon, process to start with Bengaluru, Hyderabad

According to reports the aviation ministry has already moved a Cabinet note seeking an approval to divest AAI's stake

Topics
Airports Authority of India AAI | Aviation ministry

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

AAI, airports, flights, aviation, airlines
Representative image

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon start exiting joint venture (JV) airports in Delhi, Mumbai Hyderabad and Bengaluru after the government decided to divest its stake in them, Times of India reported Wednesday.

State-owned AAI has a 26 per cent stake each in Delhi and Mumbai airports and 13 per cent each in Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports.

According to reports the aviation ministry has already moved a Cabinet note seeking an approval to divest AAI’s stake.

According to the Times of India, the process will start with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 22 2021. 07:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.