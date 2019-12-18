ABB India: Investor interest may remain high on hopes of value discovery

Bringing a closure to the demerger of ABB India’s power grid business from other operations, the company has set December 23 as the record date for this purpose. To put it simply, all shareholders of ABB India as on that date will be considered for the purpose of allocating shares in the demerged entity – ABB’s power grid (PG) unit.

For every five shares held in ABB India, investors will get a share in its PG business. At this ratio, deemed value of the PG business works to Rs 7,000 crore, which Renu Baid of IIFL Institutional Equities says may leave room for higher ...