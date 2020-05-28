ABFRL: Multiple headwinds likely in near term, investors advised caution

The stock of Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL) jumped 9 per cent in trade on Thursday after the company announced deleveraging and cash generation plans which includes a rights issue, liquidating inventory and cutting capital expenditure by 60-70 per cent in FY21.

The company’s net debt, which had decreased from Rs 1,891 crore in FY18 to Rs 1,645 crore in FY19, increased significantly in FY20 to 2,516 crore. This was led by higher inventory build-up on account of Covid-19, an increase in working capital requirements due to business growth, short payments cycles to vendors and ...