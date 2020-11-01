JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hyundai reports 8.2% increase in total sales at 68,835 units for Oct

Titan eyewear to exit large format stores in three months as sales stagnate
Business Standard

Abhay Choudhary takes over as Director (Projects) of Power Grid Corporation

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Sunday said that Abhay Choudhary has assumed the charge as its Director (Projects).

Topics
Power Grid Corporation of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

power, equipment, transmission

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Sunday said that Abhay Choudhary has assumed the charge as its Director (Projects).

Prior to this assignment, he has been working as Executive Director (Commercial & Regulatory Cell) along with the charge of CMD (Chairman & Managing Director) Coordination Cell, a PGCIL statement said.

He is an electrical engineering graduate from NIT Durgapur and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IMT Ghaziabad.

During his career spanning around 35 years in power sector, he has worked in various capacities in EHV Sub Stations and Transmission lines, both as an Operation & Maintenance executive as well as a construction engineer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, November 01 2020. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.