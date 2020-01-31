Abidali Neemuchwala quits as Wipro CEO and MD, cites 'family commitments'

-
ALSO READ
Wipro trades lower on 3% dip in Q3 profit, muted revenue guidance
Wipro gains 4% after announcing schedule for Rs 10,500-crore share buyback
Market Ahead, October 7: Top factors that could steer markets this week
Markets bounce back after six days of losses on gains in banking stocks
FII, mutual fund buying takes Indian stock markets close to new highs
-
Abidali Z Neemuchwala has quit as the chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro, the IT services company said on Friday.
Neemuchwala, 52, has decided to step down due to "family commitments”, said the company in a press release.
"lt has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years," he said about his resignation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU