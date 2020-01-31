Abidali Neemuchwala quits as Wipro CEO and MD, cites 'family commitments'

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

Abidali Z Neemuchwala has quit as the chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro, the IT services company said on Friday.

Neemuchwala, 52, has decided to step down due to "family commitments”, said the company in a press release.

"lt has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years," he said about his resignation.
