JUST IN
ITC starts Rs 450 cr food manufacturing, logistics facility in Telangana
LIC not to invest beyond board-approved cap of Rs 300 cr in Adani FPO
Abu Dhabi-based firm IHC to invest $400 mn in Adani Enterprises FPO
Welspun India reports 68% drop in Q3 profit due to rising inflation
India's SRF beats Q3 profit view on strong demand in chemical business
LIC claims its equity exposure in Adani Group at 0.97% of total AUM
Auto parts sourcing start-up CapGrid raises $7 mn in series A from Nexus
Edible oil makers get additional 6 months to remove packing temp details
CPP Investments anchors new IndoSpace fund with $205 mn investment
Adani Group CFO says stocks rout similar to colonial-era massacre
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Welspun India reports 68% drop in Q3 profit due to rising inflation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Abu Dhabi-based firm IHC to invest $400 mn in Adani Enterprises FPO

IHC subscribed to 16 per cent of Adani Enterprises worth USD 2.5 billion FPO

Topics
Adani Group | Adani Enterprises | Abu Dhabi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ADANI
A

Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) announced on Monday that it would be investing AED (United Arab Emirates dirham) 1.4 billion (USD 400 million) into the Adani Enterprises’ Further Public Offering (FPO).

The company said in a statement that its first investment of the year comes as it continues to scale and diversify its investments locally and internationally, focusing on Europe, Africa, Asia and South America markets in 2023.

Sayed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer, IHC said, “Our interest in Adani Group is driven by our confidence and belief in the fundamentals of Adani Enterprises limited; we see a strong potential for growth from a long-term perspective and added value to our shareholders.”

IHC had invested almost $2 billion in Adani’s companies last year.

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 648 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 17:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.