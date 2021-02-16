ACC Ready Mix launches low-carbon range of eco-friendly concrete products

ACC Ready Mix Concrete has introduce its new low carbon range of concrete: ECOPact – the Green Concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction.

Launched in Mumbai and Hyderabad, ECOPact range will be rolled out across India in a phased manner in the next few weeks. The rollout of ECOPact is a key plank towards advancing the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.

“With ECOPact, we are all set to make a positive impact on our community of builders and on every ECO-conscious home builder. The innovative manufacturing process of the ECOPact range, reduces CO2 emissions by up to 100 percent and further enhances our sustainable products offerings for the construction industry”, the release quoted Sridhar Balakrishnan, managing director and chief executive officer at ACC Limited as saying.

ECOPact is a concrete with 30-50 percent lower embodied carbon content compared to a reference concrete designed with OPC.

The innovative product range uses CO2 reduced binders and is manufactured with optimized mix designs to reduce its carbon footprint and offers superior durability and finish when compared to conventional concrete.

Using ECOPact range by developers will help them obtain Green Points from Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The sustainable product range is suitable for all structural components: from foundations to roof – including elements like columns, beams, slabs, external or internal walls, driveways, walkways etc.

Through its ECOPact range of products, ACC will offer its customers the option to choose concrete based on their desired level of CO2 reduction and sustainability objectives. ECOPact PRIME offers CO2 reduction by 50-70 percent.

ECOPact MAX has a CO2 reduction capability greater than 70 percent. ECOPact ZERO is a combination of concrete technology excellence and climate action offers the opportunity to eliminate the carbon footprint of concrete and greatly reduce the overall carbon footprint of the structures.