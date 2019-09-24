Accenture launches largest interactive experience centre in Mumbai

Software consulting giant has opened its largest interactive experience centre in Mumbai.

This is the sixth such facility by Interactive, the marketing managed services arm of Accenture, which contributed $8.5 billion to the company’s business in 2018.

This centre serves as the hub of Accenture’s “experience activation network” – a collection of state-of-the-art sites worldwide that deliver marketing and brand solutions. “We have one of the most powerful experience activation networks globally and Mumbai is the largest and most important centre within that network.

The solutions here will focus on data analytics and insights, target segmentation and content creation along with customisation apart from programmatic delivery and measuring the performance of campaigns on a daily basis, ” said Nikki Mendonca, President, Interactive Operations.

Mendonca added that Accenture expects to add a few hundred new marketing activation roles to the Mumbai centre by 2021. The centre will cater to business needs across the Asia Pacific as well as global clients. Accenture has similar centres across Italy, Spain, Poland, Costa Rica and China. Globally, Accenture Interactive has about 50,000 employees.

Occupying two floors of its intelligent operations centre in Mumbai, this activation centre includes dedicated design thinking spaces, immersive demonstration zones and interactive digital surfaces for clients. Clients like GlaxoSmithKline, Radisson Hotel Group and Shell, among others, will be serviced through this centre.

Accenture Interactive Operations, which is almost a decade old, delivers content, programmatic, digital marketing and e-commerce services to leading brands across roughly 75 countries.

Accenture Interactive Operations has a large talent base in India, paired with deep technology and functional skills, having established credentials across the spectrum of marketing activation services.

Large banks also form and increasing customer base for the firm as they seek to bring in fintech solutions to improve customer experience.

“A large part of the new requests come from European businesses and North America as many retailers are looking for different operating models following the entry of data-driven direct-to-consumer business models like ecommerce. We are looking at centres like Mumbai and Costa Rica to create near shore and offshore models that will change the operating models for a lot of retailers,” added Mendonca.

According to market estimates, Accenture Interactive is on course to surpass $10 billion in revenue this year after reaching $8.5 billion by August 2018.

The company has acquired several digital marketing agencies in the past year to expand, including Fjord, Karmarama, The Monkeys and SinnerSchrader. The company, in April, made the biggest acquisition in its 10-year history with the purchase of creative agency Droga5 for an estimated $475 million.