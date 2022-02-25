Accenture launches Women Founders Program in India for nascent B2B startups

-
-
Tech giant Accenture has launched the 'Women Founders Program' in India to help early-stage, women-led Indian startups in the B2B (business-to-business) deep tech and enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service) domain grow and advance their businesses.
Under this programme, Accenture will provide selected technology startups in India with an equity-free grant of up to $60,000, along with market and network access and mentoring.
“The technology industry needs active participation of women as technologists and entrepreneurs to strengthen its innovation abilities and drive market-relevant solutions using deep tech,” said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead–Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture. “Accenture is committed to supporting women in technology and helping female entrepreneurs grow their businesses, and the Women Founders Program in India is one of many initiatives underway to contribute to these efforts.”
Registrations for the programme are currently open to early-stage B2B technology businesses that have at least one woman founder and are focused on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud, blockchain, Web 3.0, metaverse, big data and analytics, and extended reality.
Startups applying for the programme must be based in India and have a working prototype with early adoption metrics. Applicants will be shortlisted and selected by leaders from Accenture and the ecosystem-based on product differentiation, disrupt-ability quotient, leveraging of deep technologies, commercial viability and founder profile. For more information on how to apply, visit the website.
