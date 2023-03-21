Accenture to acquire AI company Flutura: Deal terms not disclosed

NYSE-listed IT firm on Tuesday announced acquiring industrial (AI) company Flutura, which is headquartered in Bengaluru. The deal’s financial details were not disclosed.

This will be Accenture’s third in the data and AI space in as it builds data and AI capabilities. It acquired India-headquartered Bridgei2i and Byte Prophecy in 2021 and 2020.

Last year, it acquired data science company ALBERT in Japan. Other recent AI acquisitions include Analytics8 in Australia; Sentelis in France; Bridgei2i and Byte Prophecy in India; Pragsis Bidoop in Spain; Mudano in the UK; and Clarity Insights, End-to-End Analytics and Core Compete in the US.

Flutura will strengthen Accenture’s industrial AI services to increase the performance of industrial plants, refineries, and supply chains while also enabling clients to accomplish their net zero goals faster. plans to bring Flutura’s capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries, said the company.

Flutura’s 110 professionals specialize in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive . Its AI platform provides self-service solutions for advanced analytics. The solutions help process, asset management and reliability engineering teams assess, predict, and improve production and manufacturing facilities.

“Flutura democratizes AI for engineers, enabling manufacturing and other asset-intensive with the carbon intelligence to reduce emissions, energy consumption and lost output due to unplanned downtime of industrial assets. This will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America and the Middle East,” said Senthil Ramani, senior managing director and Applied Intelligence lead for Growth Markets.

Krishnan Raman, chief executive officer at Flutura, said: “Our AI platform enables engineers to respond with agility to ever changing market and operating conditions. We look forward to scaling this as part of Accenture and helping more industrial clients achieve high-value outcomes in their production operations.”