Accenture to drive digital transformation at Aditya Birla Fashion

-
ALSO READ
ABFRL eyes over 10% of revenue from new age digital brands in 3-5 years
Reebok deal price, growth potential positive for Aditya Birla Fashion
Aptus Value, ABFRL have broken out on charts; buy on dips: Mehul Kothari
Aditya Birla Fashion to set up subsidiary for entry into D2C space
Demand recovery, expansion plans may keep apparel retailers in fashion
-
IT services firm Accenture will partner with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to drive digital transformation at the clothing brand that is designed to drive growth, increase business agility and improve operational efficiency.
Accenture will design, develop, and deploy an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to streamline business processes and improve visibility and accessibility of data across ABFRL stores.
“To stay ahead in today’s fast-changing fashion industry, it is important to spot and react with speed to changes in consumer preferences. The consolidation and digitization of our core ERP system will help us improve agility and responsiveness in a digital-first world, even as we expand our operations and integrate new businesses to grow our brands and product portfolio, enter new consumer segments, and expand into new markets,” said Praveen Shrikhande, Chief Digital and Information Officer at ABFRL.
The new ERP system will support ABFRL, which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, to manage multiple fulfillment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems. It will enhance customer service by combining ABFRL’s manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core using SAP S/4HANA for Fashion and Vertical Business.
Manish Gupta, Lead for Accenture’s Products industry group in India, said, “The disruption of the past two years has made it clear that technology is paramount for businesses as we shape the future of retail. Our collaboration with ABRFL will not only help them build an integrated digital core across manufacturing, wholesale and retail functions to drive operational efficiencies, but also unlock new value for future disruptions and growth.”
Additionally, ABFRL will use Accenture myConcerto an insight-driven platform--to define a transformation vision and build a value case that guides its manufacturing, delivery and change management operations, and underpins the company’s continuous innovation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU