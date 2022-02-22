Accenture to drive digital transformation at Aditya Birla Fashion

IT services firm will partner with and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to drive at the clothing brand that is designed to drive growth, increase business agility and improve operational efficiency.

will design, develop, and deploy an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to streamline business processes and improve visibility and accessibility of data across ABFRL stores.

“To stay ahead in today’s fast-changing fashion industry, it is important to spot and react with speed to changes in consumer preferences. The consolidation and digitization of our core ERP system will help us improve agility and responsiveness in a digital-first world, even as we expand our operations and integrate new businesses to grow our brands and product portfolio, enter new consumer segments, and expand into new markets,” said Praveen Shrikhande, Chief Digital and Information Officer at ABFRL.

The new ERP system will support ABFRL, which owns brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, to manage multiple fulfillment channels and consolidate disparate technology systems. It will enhance customer service by combining ABFRL’s manufacturing and retail functions into a digital core using SAP S/4HANA for Fashion and Vertical Business.

Manish Gupta, Lead for Accenture’s Products industry group in India, said, “The disruption of the past two years has made it clear that technology is paramount for businesses as we shape the future of retail. Our collaboration with ABRFL will not only help them build an integrated digital core across manufacturing, wholesale and retail functions to drive operational efficiencies, but also unlock new value for future disruptions and growth.”

Additionally, ABFRL will use myConcerto an insight-driven platform--to define a transformation vision and build a value case that guides its manufacturing, delivery and change management operations, and underpins the company’s continuous innovation.