ACME Solar plans to invest $2.5 billion in Oman green ammonia unit

Gurugram-based ACME will set up a large-scale facility for production of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Oman.
This will be in collaboration with the Oman Company for the Development of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Al-Duqm SAOC (Tatweer). The facility will be set up with an initial investment of $2.5 billion and will produce 2,200 tonnes of green ammonia a day.
Tatweer and ACME have identified the land parcel in the Duqm region. “ACME has opted for Oman for its first large-scale green ammonia commercial project, considering the strategic location of Oman, the support received from the government bodies, and high solar irradiation in the country,” said ACME.
ACME has a pilot at work in Rajasthan for producing green hydrogen and ammonia. The firm said it is under construction and will be operational by April. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis from renewable energy, which becomes the raw material to make green ammonia.
Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, founder and chairman, ACME Group, said, “This large-scale plant is strategically planned to cater to international markets for supply of green ammonia across Europe, America, and Asia.” Salim Al Sulaimani, chief executive of Tatweer, said this facility is aimed towards achieving Oman Vision 2040 in alternative energy and to boost bilateral ties with India.
