Acquisition of power plants to boost JSW Energy's growth prospects

Shares of JSW Energy have attracted investor attention in the last one month, and were up 4.8 per cent on Monday too. The company’s improving prospects led by inorganic growth and its plans to double power generation capacity over next 3-5 years, is keeping the Street bullish.

Among the latest developments is acquisition of two power plants based in Odisha. JSW Energy is under discussions for acquiring GMR Kamalanga (1,050MW) and has also received Committee of Creditors’ approval to acquire Ind-Barath Utkal’s under-construction thermal power plant (700MW). But ...