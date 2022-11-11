JUST IN
Active companies in India close to 15,00,000, registrations fall in Sept

The Finance sector showed a small rise of 0.9 per cent in the number of active companies

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  Panaji 

There was an overall decrease of 6.42 per cent in the number of new registrations in September 2022 compared to previous month, coinciding with the launch of version 3 of the new MCA portal. Several industry experts said that the decline could be because of system glitches in the portal. While the government has maintained that the portal has been functioning, company secretaries in various cities were seeking exemption from late fees for delayed filing due to errors on the new portal.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 00:14 IST

