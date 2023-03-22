JUST IN
HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers
HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers
Business Standard

Adani Airports to bid for more airports to become leading operator: CEO

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports

Adani Group | Indian airports | Gautam Adani

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

India's Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, will bid for more airports in the country in its ambition to become the leading airport operator there, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday.

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 12:28 IST

