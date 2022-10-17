JUST IN
Supreme Court allows Adani to operate Thiruvananthapuram airport

The court, however, said the question of ownership of land on which the airport is still to be decided.

Topics
Adani Enterprise Ltd | Thiruvananthapuram airport | Supreme Court

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Kerala High Court order of 2020 which allowed Adani Enterprises to operate, manage, and develop Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The court, however, said the question of ownership of land on which the airport is still to be decided.

The bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi refused to interfere in the matter, considering that a private entity (Adani enterprises) has taken over the Airport since October 14, 2021.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by the State of Kerala challenging the handing over of the management of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Limited. Kerala Government had also participated in the bid by the Airport Authority of India.

The State had moved the High Court and the Supreme Court asking why a private entity was preferred over the State for the bid.

The State said the tender process was not in the public interest and violated the provisions of the Airport Authority of India Act, 1994.

The Kerala High Court rejected the challenge to the Central government's decision to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani Enterprises in October 2020.

The Kerala State then filed an appeal against this decision in the apex court.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 22:35 IST

