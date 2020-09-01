JUST IN
Jio takes on rivals, rolls out new broadband plans starting at Rs 399
Business Standard

Adani becomes infra juggernaut, but debt exposure remains a risk

With the buyout of GVK's stake in Mumbai airports, the Gujarat-based group's presence in infrastructure is unmatched by any player, even globally, but debt exposure remains a risk

Gautam Adani | Adani Group | Adani Gas

Jyoti Mukul  |  New Delhi 

On Friday, the SB Adani Family Trust, representing the promoters, announced that it was pledging 1.01 per cent of its equity holding in Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd to raise Rs 430 crore from Credit Suisse AG.

The money was being raised for Adani Rail Infra Pvt Ltd, a company that has shown interest in running private trains in India, but that news was overshadowed by Monday’s announcement that the group was acquiring a controlling stake in the marque Mumbai airports from the GVK group. With this buy, the Adani group’s presence in the infrastructure sector, especially transport, ...

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 06:03 IST

