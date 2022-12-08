Adani firms, RIL share wealth-creation honours in Motilal Oswal study

and have topped the ‘all-round’ ranking in the Annual Wealth Creation Study 2022. Both have seen their stock price nearly double each year during the five-year period under consideration (2017 and 2022).

The biggest wealth creator in absolute terms is Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, with an increase in (m-cap) of Rs 13 trillion between 2017 and 2022.

The ‘all-round’ rating is a cumulative rank of based on parameters such as biggest, fastest and consistent. ‘Fastest’ table was topped by followed by Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya) and the ‘consistent’ ranking was topped by group firm Adani Enterprises, followed by Alkyl Amines and Coforge.

Biggest wealth destroyers for the period are Vodafone Idea (Rs 1.2 trillion m-cap), Indian Oil (Rs 71,300 crore) and Coal India (Rs 67,900 crore). The total erosion in m-cap of all the that saw de-growth in their stock price during the 2017-2022 period stood at Rs 14.2 trillion. It was around 15 per cent of the Rs 92.5 trillion wealth created — highest during the 27 years of the study.

