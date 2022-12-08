JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani firms, RIL share wealth-creation honours in Motilal Oswal study

The biggest wealth creator in absolute terms is Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, with an increase in market capitalisation of Rs 13 trillion between 2017 and 2022

Topics
Adani Enterprises | Adani Transmission | Motilal Oswal

BS Reporter 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have topped the ‘all-round’ ranking in the Motilal Oswal Annual Wealth Creation Study 2022. Both companies have seen their stock price nearly double each year during the five-year period under consideration (2017 and 2022).

The biggest wealth creator in absolute terms is Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, with an increase in market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 13 trillion between 2017 and 2022.

The ‘all-round’ rating is a cumulative rank of companies based on parameters such as biggest, fastest and consistent. ‘Fastest’ table was topped by Adani Transmission followed by Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya) and the ‘consistent’ ranking was topped by group firm Adani Enterprises, followed by Alkyl Amines and Coforge.

Biggest wealth destroyers for the period are Vodafone Idea (Rs 1.2 trillion m-cap), Indian Oil (Rs 71,300 crore) and Coal India (Rs 67,900 crore). The total erosion in m-cap of all the companies that saw de-growth in their stock price during the 2017-2022 period stood at Rs 14.2 trillion. It was around 15 per cent of the Rs 92.5 trillion wealth created — highest during the 27 years of the study.

“Our wealth creation studies are attempts to study the past as a guide to the future, and gain insights into the various dynamics of stock market investing,” said the brokerage in a note.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 19:54 IST

