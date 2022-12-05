JUST IN
Travel fintech platform SanKash to hire over 500 in India in next 6 months
Adani Electricity pegs Navi Mumbai discom growth on bulk demand
Air India announces to lease six Boeing 777 aircraft to expand its fleet
Adani group becomes single-largest shareholder in NDTV with 37.4% stake
Volume growth, weak mix likely to impact Eicher Motors' margins
Two entities settle front running case with Sebi; pays Rs 67.62 lakh
NDDB, Amul to provide tech support to boost milk production in Sri Lanka
HealthKart raises $135 million in funding from Temasek, A91 Partners
Foodtech platform HealthKart raises $135 mn from Temasek, A91 Partners
IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar puts in papers
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Air India announces to lease six Boeing 777 aircraft to expand its fleet
Travel fintech platform SanKash to hire over 500 in India in next 6 months
Business Standard

Adani Electricity pegs Navi Mumbai discom growth on bulk demand

Navi Mumbai Airport, JNPT, Data Centres in area will form the consumer base for the proposed discom

Topics
Adani Electricity | Navi Mumbai

Shreya Jai & Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) is looking to capture mega infrastructure projects, including its group-owned Navi Mumbai airport, through the power distribution licence for areas in Navi Mumbai. The company has applied to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission for allowing it to be the second distribution company (discom) in the said area.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Electricity

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 21:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.