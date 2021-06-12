Adani Enterprises forms subsidiary to foray into cement business

JUST IN
DIPAM, NITI Aayog agree to proposal of incorporating BEML subsidiary
The Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises on Saturday, informed the stock exchanges that it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cement Industries with an authorized share capital of Rs 10 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh.

The newly incorporated company will be headquartered in Gujarat, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

"ACIL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 11th June, 2021 and is yet to commence its business operations," stated the filing.

The company will carry on business as manufacturers, producers, processors of all types of cements.

In its filing, it was mentioned that Adani Cement Industries' turnover is nil as it's yet to commence business operations.

First Published: Sat, June 12 2021. 18:00 IST

