Adani Enterprises forms subsidiary to foray into cement business

-
ALSO READ
Cement firms set to report volume growth despite price moderation
Higher volumes, price hikes put cement firms on strong footing
Analysts bullish on cement stocks on sustained demand, price hikes
Adani Enterprises shares hit new high; m-cap touches Rs 1.5-trillion mark
UltraTech, ACC: Infra push in Budget 2021 to fuel rally in cement stocks
-
The Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises on Saturday, informed the stock exchanges that it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Cement Industries with an authorized share capital of Rs 10 lakh and paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh.
The newly incorporated company will be headquartered in Gujarat, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
"ACIL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 11th June, 2021 and is yet to commence its business operations," stated the filing.
The company will carry on business as manufacturers, producers, processors of all types of cements.
In its filing, it was mentioned that Adani Cement Industries' turnover is nil as it's yet to commence business operations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU