Adani Enterprises plan hits air pocket in Kerala govt vs Centre row

An impasse between the Kerala state government and the Centre is threatening the privatisation plan of Trivandrum airport.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has opposed a joint ownership structure between the state government and Adani Enterprises, asking instead that the airport remain in its domain. Sources aware of the development said that the Kerala state government in its discussions with the Civil Aviation Ministry had proposed a model under which a consortium led by Trivandrum International Airport Limited (TIAL) - the special purpose vehicle set up by the state government - ...