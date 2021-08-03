Adani Enterprises Q1 FY22 consol PAT at Rs 271 crore, up 9 times YoY

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
Adani Enterprises shares hit new high; m-cap touches Rs 1.5-trillion mark
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 271.46 crore in the June quarter, up nine times (803 per cent) from the same period last year on the back of increased revenue and lower base of last year where the first wave of Covid-19 led to nationwide lockdown.
The company’s topline more than doubled during the period under review to Rs 12,579 crore from Rs 5,265 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The total tax outgo in the quarter gone was of Rs 183 crore.
Consolidated earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and ammortisation (EBIDTA) for the company increased 215 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 948 crore in the June quarter.
Within the established business category, the company’s solar manufacturing volume increased by 247 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 271 Mw in the quarter under review, while mining services production increased by 114 per cent to 4.7 million tonne. Integrated Resources Management (IRM) volume increased by 138 per cent to 17.6 million tonne.
During the quarter, the company completed acquisition of Mumbai International Airport, it said in the release and handled 3.5 million tonne passengers in four operational airports.
The company also signed concession agreements for 235 km road projects in the state of Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat and Telangana and was awarded the Bhagalpur waste-water project from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation.
Adani Enterprises is among the four listed entities of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU