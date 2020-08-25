JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Enterprises shines on bourses as it closes in on Mumbai airport

The company is aiming to become the leading airport operator in the country after getting access to the key Mumbai airport and that has driven investor sentiment and confidence, say experts

Ujjval Jauhari  |  Mumbai 

The share price of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani group, shot up by almost 25 per cent on Tuesday as news reports said the company is in the final talks to acquire 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK group and other investors.

Not only did Adani Enterprises shares close with a 23.69 per cent gain on the bourses on Tuesday, but the news flow of imminent Mumbai airport acquisition drove other group company share prices upwards as well. The company is eyeing to become the leading airport operator in the country, getting ...

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 20:57 IST

