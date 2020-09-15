Adani, GMR among 20 firms keen on rebuilding New Delhi railway station

At least 20 national and international firms, including Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français, Arabian Construction Company, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings, Adani, GMR, and JKB Infrastucture, have evinced an interest in the redevelopment work of New Delhi railway station.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids from private players to redevelop the station into an integrated commercial, retail, and hospitality hub. The objective of this ambitious project is to position the station as a multi-modal hub ...