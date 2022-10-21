JUST IN
Route Mobile Q2 net profit rises 74.5% to Rs 73.6 cr, revenue jumps 94%
Business Standard

Adani, GMR and L&T place bids for smart meter tender in Uttar Pradesh

These smart meters will be installed in the areas of four of the five power distribution companies of UP, namely PuVNL, PVVNL, DVVNL and MVVNL.

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

UP till yet has 11 lakh smart meters installed across the state.

For one of the largest deployment of smart meters in Uttar Pradesh, leading energy and infrastructure players including L&T, Adani, GMR have placed bids. Intellismart which is a joint venture of state-owned entity EESL and NIIF has also shown interest. The Rs 23,000 crore tender is to install 28 million smart meters across the state.

These smart meters will be installed in the areas of four of the five power distribution companies of UP, namely PuVNL, PVVNL, DVVNL and MVVNL. This covers the whole state except the area under KESCO distribution company which is Kanpur City.

UP till yet has 11 lakh smart meters installed across the state.

Recently, union ministry of power also issued country's largest ever tender for procuring 10 million smart meters. Close to a dozen meter manufacturers and leading power sector conglomerates have participated in the pre-bid meetings and are likely to submit interest for the same, this paper reported recently.

This includes infrastructure companies such as Adani, L&T, Robert Bosch, EdF, Tata Power, India Power, and Ashoka Buildcon. Leading meter makers such as Landis+Gyr, Schneider, Secure meters, Anvil Cables, Avon have also participated in the pre bidding discussions and are likely to plavce bids.

The smart meters roll out is part of the newly launched power distribution reforms scheme of the Centre. The Rs 3 trillion Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aims to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of state-owned discoms/power departments by providing conditional financial assistance.

The Scheme has an outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore with an estimated gross budgetary support from the Central Government of Rs 97,631 crore. Out of this, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for smart metering infrastructure across the country. Government estimates indicate deployment of 25 crore smart meters for domestic consumers.

RDSS envisages smart metering on the OPEX mode and provides financial support to discoms opting for prepaid smart metering.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:37 IST

`
