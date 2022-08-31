Adani Green's key debt ratio is set to improve, says Nomura Holdings

-
ALSO READ
Debt ratio at Adani's green firm needs 'watching' as it soars to 95.3%
Many major economies to hit recession in CY23, says Nomura Holdings
Adani Green shares jump 5% as company becomes 10th largest on BSE
Nomura names Jwalant Nanavati as Southeast Asia investment banking head
Advance-decline ratio remains below 1 for second month in a row
-
A key credit metric of Adani Green Energy Ltd. that ballooned as the firm’s billionaire-owner took on more debt will show a pull back in leverage, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.
The Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co. has injected $500 million into Gautam Adani’s green company, which will help stabilize its debt-to-capital ratio in the low 60% range from 95.3% at the end of March, said Eric Liu, credit desk analyst at Nomura Holdings in Hong Kong.
IHC’s support “will be reflective when the company unveils its second quarter balance sheet details,” Liu said, noting that the infusion of funds shows Adani Green’s equity-raising capability. IHC has invested almost $2 billion in total in three companies owned by Adani. Second quarter financial results are expected around November.
The Adani conglomerate has committed to invest a total of $70 billion by 2030 across its green energy value chain to become the world’s largest renewable energy producer. That makes Adani a key player in India’s quest to become carbon net-zero by 2070.
Still, Adani Green is one of the most leveraged companies in the tycoon’s empire, with Asia’s second-worst debt-to-equity ratio of 2,021%.
Though Liu said the Adani Group’s aggressive expansion is a “negative overhang for credit investors as much of the M&A recently has been debt-funded,” he noted that the conglomerate has demonstrated prowess at locking down external investors to shore up capital.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 00:44 IST