Adani Group acquires 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has acquired 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) that operates India’s second largest airport in Mumbai.

The transaction under which Adani Group will acquire 50.5 per cent stake of Additionally, Adani will also acquire 23.5 per cent stake of minority partners Airport Company of South Africa (ACSA) and Bidvest. ACSA and Bidvest hold 10 and 13.5 per cent stake respectively in

GVK had moved court to block the attempts of sale citing they have a right to first refusal. However, the company hasn’t been able to garner funds.

With six airports already in kitty, this will make the group second largest private airport operator after GMR group which operates Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

and Adanis have agreed that Adani will offer a stand-still to GVK, in addition, to release of the guarantee given by GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited with respect to the debt acquired by it.

"Adani Airport Holdings Limited intends to infuse funds into to ensure that receives much needed liquidity and also achieves financial closure for Navi Mumbai Airport," the company said in a statement.

The deal has been finalised even though a consortium of foreign investors which had earlier signed a binding agreement with for buying the asset has legally challenged it.

The consortium led by UAE’s sovereign fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), India’s sovereign fund NIIF and Canada’s Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investments have served a legal notice to the GVK group and lenders saying that selling stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to Adani group will be a breach of the agreement they had entered in October 2019.

The acquisition will also give Adanis ownership of the upcoming Navi in which MIAL holds 74 per cent stake.

“There was immense pressure from the lenders on GVK group as there were upcoming debt payment schedules of MIAL. The banks were particularly concerned as they felt that parent firm's poor liquidity position worsened by the effect of coronavirus on airport business will make it difficult to stick to repayment. The transaction is positive for everyone,” said a banker involved in the process. He said that GVK’s entire stake in MIAL is pledged with HDFC bank and YES Bank.

According to the agreement, Adani Group will acquire the GVK's debt from lenders.

Adani Group has publicly disclosed plans of becoming ‘India’s leading airport operator’, something it also stated in its annual report for FY20. It also stated in the annual report that growing domestic passenger traffic is providing immense opportunity to expand and scale up its business.