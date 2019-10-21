Adani Group chalks up plan to invest Rs 18,000 crore in airport business

Adani Group is readying to invest Rs 18,000 crore in its airport business, including Rs 10,000 crore in acquiring a large stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL). The remainder Rs 8,000 crore is to be spent on developing Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports.

The Ahmedabad-based group won five airports in an auction in February. Investment in Thiruvananthapuram airport has been delayed owing to litigation initiated by the Kerala government, which moved the high court (HC), saying it will not let a private firm take over the airport. The matter ...