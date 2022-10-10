Adani group eyeing to raise $10 billion for renewables, cement arms

will soon raise at least $10 billion from global investors like Temasek, GIC, and other private equity fund managers. According to a report by Livemint, the funds will be used in his clean energy, ports and cement businesses.

"They ( promoters and top management) were in Singapore last week. Earlier, they separately met West Asian and American investors. Talks are still on. Hopefully, $10 billion should be easy to raise. The only issue is that since the capital raising is through equity sales and most of the Adani firms’ shares are steadily rising, pricing of deals will be critical," the Livemint report quoted a person aware of the matter as saying.

The capital will reportedly be raised through a sale of stakes. Small investors may look at gaining small stakes in the . However, bigger firms may soon launch joint ventures with the in the coming days, the report added.

"We will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70 per cent of this investment for the energy transition space. We are already the world’s largest solar player and intend to do far more. It is our commitment to investing $70 billion in an integrated hydrogen-based value chain," Adani said on September 27 in a speech.

Adani Group is also building a 10 GW silicon-based photovoltaic value chain that will be backwards-integrated from raw silicon to solar panels.

Also, it has a 10GW integrated wind turbine manufacturing facility, and a 5GW hydrogen electrolyzer factory in its plan of expansion.

Currently, the group has a 20GW renewables portfolio. It has announced a 45GW power generation plant spread over 100,000 hectares. It will lead to the production of up to 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen.