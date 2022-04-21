Adani Group, ITC and Microsoft among companies to invest in Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the state received investment proposals worth Rs 3.42 trillion during this year's business summit.

A press release issued by the state government stated that multinational such as Microsoft, IBM, Adani Group, ITC, KfW, Tata-Hitachi, Gainwell Engineering, LOGOS, Wacker Metroark Chemicals (WMC), Big Dutchman International GmbH, Meyn were among to have expressed their business interests in Bengal.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Banerjee said 137 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoI) were signed for the investments.

Banerjee also said that the summit would create 4 million jobs across sectors. The two-day event was attended by 4,300 participants from 42 countries, Banerjee noted.