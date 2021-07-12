'Adani Group's listed entities crossed $100-bn m-cap in first week of FY22'

Notwithstanding the impact of ongoing pandemic, Group saw market capitalisation of its six listed entities (put together) cross $100 billion in the first week of FY22.

Speaking at the annual general meeting via a virtual platform, Gautam today informed shareholders that for FY21 the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) for its listed was over Rs 32,000 crore, up 22 percent from last year.

All stocks generated returns over 100 percent in FY21– and the businesses ensured that the Group returned close to Rs 9,500 crore rupees to equity shareholders. This is a 166 percent increase in Profit After Tax on a year-on-year basis.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) share of India’s port-based cargo business rose to 25 percent and the container segment market share grew to 41 percent, Adani was quoted as saying.

The company continued to diversify further, with LNG and LPG business in Mundra added to the portfolio and LNG operations added in Dhamra.

In Adani Green Energy, in 2020, the company became the largest solar company in the world – a journey we started just in 2015. And last month, following the acquisition of SB Energy’s five-gigawatt portfolio, at an enterprise valuation of about $3.5 billion, caught up to its renewables target of 25 gigawatts a full four years ahead of schedule.

Through Adani Enterprises, the Group forayed into airports and today one of every four passengers in India flies through an Adani airport, said Adani.

“No airport business in any large country has achieved a 25 percent share of the total passenger traffic,” Adani was quoted as saying.

The company also took over operations of airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangalore, signed concession agreements for Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, and is now in the process of acquiring the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai International Airports.

In addition to developing our pan-India airport network, Adani Enterprises is also increasing focus to include non-passenger revenue and nurturing a range of possibilities within both – the physical and digital infrastructure.